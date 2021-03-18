Vaccine eligibility to open to all Illinoisans age 16+

More residents in Illinois will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after a universal eligibility announcement Thursday.

Illinois governor j-b pritzker made a major eligibility announcement today.

Governor pritzker says anyone over the age of 16 in his state, will be eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

It starts april 12th.

Currently, all vaccines are administered by appointment only.

People who are "not" eligible "right now" cannot schedule an appointment for a future date.

So... the governor says making an appointment to get the shot could take time once april 12-th