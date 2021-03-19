All Illinoisans Age 16 and Up Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine on April 12

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said that as of April 12, all Illinois residents age 16-years-old and above would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois is now casting a wider net - when it comes to vaccine eligibility.... governor pritzker plans to offer vaccinations to - anyone 16- years and older - starting april 12th.... other high-risk groups - will get the "go- ahead" prior to that day.... the state is also taking another big step toward normalcy.... "we are on the verge of the ever illusive phase 5."

"the first move forward will be into the bridge phase a transition period with higher capacity limits for businesses and gatherings."

The "bridge phase" will last - at least 28 days.... and as long as the containment of the virus has not taken major steps backwards - and at least 50- percent of people 16 and older are vaccinated -- illinois will return to normal