5pm Black KY Vaccine 03.18.2021

A new campaign targets kentucky minorities...encouraging anyone reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It's one of several similar campaigns we've seen since the shot became available...and since those campaigns we've seen more african american people getting vaccinated.

As of this week...according to the state...about 8.3% of vaccinated kentuckians are black...which is in line with the proportion of kentucky's black population.

But some minorities are still reluctant.

Abc 36's alex king explains how the new "i got the shot" campaign addresses those concerns in our top story at five.

C1 3 the foundation for a healthy kentucky and the kentucky nurses association have partnered to create the "i got the shot" campaign.

Ben: "we have been concerned about the affect of covid-19 on our black and brown communities here in kentucky."

The campaign encourages people of color who are reluctant...to get vaccinated.

But the head of the foundation for a healthy kentucky says it's more than that.

Ben: "the main concerns of course that we hear and we're working on this, too... is access.

There are a lot of people in the african american community who don't have the same kind of access."

He says history is also a factor... as some blacks have experienced racism and mistreatment by the health care system.

Chandler says in this campaign...people will hear from people they can trust.

Delanor: "there are ninty thousand nurses in the state of kentucky.

We are the most trusted profession in the world and certainly the largest profession in kentucky."

Executive director of the kentucky nurses association delanor manson says it comes down to being more transparent.

Delanor: "i am a nurse and i feel like if we can answer more questions, if we can give people the opportunity to tell us about their concerns and we respond in a respectful way... that'll go a long way in helping people make a good decision to get the vaccine."

Manson encourages people to speak to their healthcare provider and ask questions.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

