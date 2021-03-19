Laurens County family offering reward to locate missing woman

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Laurens County family is offering a reward to help find a missing 75-year-old woman.

I'm nadia romero reporting.

A laurens county family is offering a reward... to help find a missing 75-year-old woman.

This is a photo of betty jones.

The laurens county sheriff's office... shared this photo of betty jones... on its facebook page.

According to the post... jones was last seen on november 14th... near south poplar springs road and mcclendon road.

If you have any tip... on where to find jones...