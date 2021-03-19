Superbug on the Andaman Islands can cause the next pandemic, is it true? | Oneindia News

Just when the world has been reeling under the Coronavirus Pandemic for over a year now, another cause for worry is here.

For the first time, researchers have found traces of a superbug, a multidrug-resistant organism, on remote sandy beaches of India that can lead to the next deadly pandemic.

In a landmark discovery, scientists now have clear evidence of Candida auris.

Also called C auris is known as a superbug because it can resist the main anti-fungal treatments.

