1B.4 vaccination group begins Friday, includes all Coloradans 50 and up to get the vaccine
All Coloradans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Friday.

Health care experts say there is a race against the clock to slow the spread of the virus before new variants set progress back.