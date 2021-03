Mass vaccination clinic opens at NKU's BB&T Arena

RIGHT NOW HEALTH OFFICIALSARE PREPARING NORTHERNKENTUCKY'S LARGEST MOBILEVACCINATION CLINIC WE'VE EVERSEEN.

WCPO'S ALLY KRAEMER ISLIVE AT BB&T ARENA WITH THELATEST ON HOW MANY VACCINESARE AVAILABLE AND WHAT TO DOIF YOU DON'T HAVE ANAPPOINTMENT.GUYS - 4,000 VACCINES WILL BEGIVEN OVER THE COURSE OF THEWEEKEND.BUT DON'T COME RUSHINGOVER HERE - THE APPOINTMENTSARE BOOKED SOLID.ERICA NEFF, A PHARMACY LEADERWITH ST.

ELIZABETH TELLS USTHAT ALL 4,000 APPOINTMENTSWERE BOOKED WITHIN ABOUT 8HOURS OF POSTING THEM ONLINE.SHE SAYS IT'S ENCOURAGING THATPEOPLE áWANT THE VACCINE ANDSHE SAYS THE DEMAND IS REALLYA GOOD PROBLEM TO HAVE.THEBIGGEST HURDLE IS OFTENTIMESFINDING THE SPACE TO PROPERLYDISTANCE EVERYONE DURING THEPOST-INJECTION OBSERVATIONPERIOD.LEADERS IN HEALTHCAREUNDERSTAND THE FRUSTRATION INNOT BEING ABLE TO GET ANAPPOINTMENT - BUT WALK-INSAREN'T ALLOWED BECAUSE THEYNEED TO BE STRATEGIC ABOUTWHEN THE VACCINES ARE PREPPED,DRAWN UP AND ASSIGNED TO APATIENT AT A SPECIFIC TIME."I want to give all 4,000, soI don't want to have to returnany doses back to thehospital.

We certainly don'tlet anything go to waste.

Sowe basically draw up doses inreal time as patients come in.And that's why almost everyplace that's givingvaccinations, that's why theydo it with an appointmentbecause that helps us know howmany we need, how many arestill coming so there is nowaste."ERICA SAYS THERE WILL BECANCELLATIONS THIS WEEKEND ANDAS SOON AS THEY HAVE ANOPENING - THEY'LL POST THEAPPOINTMENTS ON ST.ELIZABETH'S WEBSITE.SHE ALSOSAYS THEY USUALLY KNOW HOWMANY DOSES THEY ARE GETTINGFROM THE STATE A FEW WEEKSAHEAD OF TIME -- SO THEYSHOULD BE ABLE TO STARTSHARING THOSE APPOINTMENTS ASWELL.REPORTING LIVE, AK, WCPO 9NEWS.