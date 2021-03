Health officials expect to administer 4,000 doses of vaccine at NKU site this weekend

Health officials expect to administer about 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena this weekend.

HAPPENING TODAY...ONE OF THETRI-STATE'S LARGEST COVID-19MASS VACCINATION CLINICS WILLOPEN ITS DOORS IN JUST HOURS.NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY'SB-B-&-T ARENA WILL HOST THECLINIC... STARTING AT EIGHTA-M.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERMARIEL CARBONE IS LIVE INHEIGHLAND HEIGHTS WITH APREVIEW...AND WHY YOU MAY NEEDTO WAIT FOR áYOURá TURN.GOOD MORNING, TIMYKA.ORGANIZERS SAY AS MANY AS FOUR-THOUSAND DOSES OF THE PFIZERVACCINES WILL BE GIVEN OUT...TODAY AND TOMORROW.BUT EXPERTSSAY IF YOU áDON'Tá HAVE ANAPPOINTMENT... YOU'RE NOTNECESSARILY OUT OF LUCK THISWEEKEND.THIS WEEKEND'S CLINIC ISOPERATED BY ST.

ELIZABETHHEALTHCARE.IT'S FOR KENTUCKYRESIDENTS WHO ARE 60 OROLDER... OR OVER 16 WITHCERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.APPOINTMENTS ARE BOOKEDSOLID... AND WALK-INS AREáNOTá ALLOWED.BUT ORGANIZERSSAY THERE'S áSTILLá A CHANCEYOU COULD GET A VACCINE.THEYTELL WCPO-9 NEWS THEY'REEXPECTING áSOMEá CANCELLATIONSTHIS WEEKEND.THOSE EXTRAAPPOINTMENT WILL BE POSTED ONST.

ELIZABETH'S WEBSITE ASSOON AS THERE'S AN OPENING...SO THEY'RE ENCOURAGING YOU TOKEEP CHECKING.ERICA NESS WITHST.

ELIZABETH WALKED USTHROUGH THE PROCESS...AND HOWTHEY'LL KNOW JUST HOW MANYDOSES THEY'LL HAVE REMAININGFOR áYOU.á"I want to give all 4,000, soI don't want to have to returnany doses back to thehospital.

We certainly don'tlet anything go to waste.

Sowe basically draw up doses inreal time as patients come in.And that's why almost everyplace that's givingvaccinations, that's why theydo it with an appointmentbecause that helps us know howmany we need.IN ADDITION TO ST.

ELIZABETH'SWEBSITE...THERE ARE SEVERALTHIRD-PARTY SITES WHERE YOUCAN LOOK FOR COVID-19 VACCINES.THEY INCLUDE VACCINE-FINDER-DOT-ORG... WHICH IS PROMOTEDBY THE STATE OF KENTUCKY...ANDTHE "ARMOR VAX APP"... WHICHHAS PARTNERED WITH ALMOST TWODOZEN HEALTH DEPARTMENTSACROSS OHIO.REPORTING LIVE AT N-K-U...MARIEL CARBONE... WCPO 9 NEWS.