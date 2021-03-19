Henna artist recreates Beyonce's music video look with intricate detail on hands

Pavan Dhanjal is seen on March 8 replicating Beyonce's look from Coldplay's "Hymn for the Weekend" music video.

This henna artist recreates Beyonce's style with intricate detail on her own hands.

This henna artist recreates Beyonce's style with intricate detail on her own hands.

Pavan Dhanjal is seen on March 8 replicating Beyonce's look from Coldplay's "Hymn for the Weekend" music video.

Dhanjal, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s fastest henna artist.

She set and then broke her own Guinness World Record for performing the most henna armbands in an hour, totalling 511 in 2012.