Uttarakhand Ground Report: Dehradun people react to CM's 'ripped jeans' comment | Oneindia News

People of Uttarakhand react to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.

Most people questioned why is the chief minister not talking issues that actually matter like unemployment, women's safety and education.

Many also said that it is nobody's business telling a woman what she should be wearing.

The CM made the controversial remark while addressing a child substance abuse workshop in the state.

Tirath Singh described in detail the attire of a woman who sat next to him in a flight.

The woman, he said, identified herself as a NGO worker and was travelling with her kids.

He said: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?” #RippedJeansTwitter #TirathSinghRawat #UttarakhandCM