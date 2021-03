Ringo Starr Releases Star-Studded New Single

When Ringo Starr teamed up with iconic songwriter Diane Warren for his new single "Here's To The Nights", he called on some of his famous friends to sing on the track, including fellow Beatle Paul McCartney.

Other musicians who lend their voices to the song are Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper, Finneas, Chris Stapleton and more.