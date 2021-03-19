CDC releases new safety guidelines for schools

That are most worrying- to scientists.- - the c-d-c has just updated its- guidelines for social distancin- in schools.

- the agency now says staying - three feet apart ... while- wearing masks ... is enough.- the recommendation s come after- a study was - published last week ... - comparing covid-19 cases- among students and staff in - masschusetts public schools.- it showed transmission rates in- districts that required - physical distancing of 6- feet- ... were similar to those - that allowed 3-feet.- despite the change -- the c- d-- says wearing masks and- proper ventilation are still- vital.- six feet of distance is still - recommended between adults- and students ... and during - activities that increase- transmission risk -- like - eating,