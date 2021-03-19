Skip to main content
CDC releases new safety guidelines for schools

CDC releases new safety guidelines for schools
The CDC has just updated its guidelines for social distancing in schools.

That are most worrying- to scientists.- - the c-d-c has just updated its- guidelines for social distancin- in schools.

- the agency now says staying - three feet apart ... while- wearing masks ... is enough.- the recommendation s come after- a study was - published last week ... - comparing covid-19 cases- among students and staff in - masschusetts public schools.- it showed transmission rates in- districts that required - physical distancing of 6- feet- ... were similar to those - that allowed 3-feet.- despite the change -- the c- d-- says wearing masks and- proper ventilation are still- vital.- six feet of distance is still - recommended between adults- and students ... and during - activities that increase- transmission risk -- like - eating,

CDC updates school guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated school guidance Friday to allow students to distance 3 feet instead of 6..

