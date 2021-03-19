Judge Makes Key Rulings In Chauvin Trial

Jurors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be allowed to hear evidence related to George Floyd's arrest in 2019, a year before the fatal encounter with police, the presiding Judge Peter Cahill ruled today.

Kimt news 3's george mallet has been watching the trial and joins us with a look at today's events.

"* the thing that cahill did today of significance is he denied the defense's request to move or delay the trial.

So as of this afternoon... we are a go for opening statements scheduled to start at the end of the month.

Thirteen jurors have been selected in the trial so far, and the court was interviewing potential jurors for the final spot friday.

One woman who said she had a strong emotional response to the video of floyd's death struggled to speak in the courtroom friday morning.

She said the incident was "so close to home."

The prosecution wanted to admit video of floyd's arrest in 2019?

"* during w behaved very similarly to the way he behaved during his 2020 arrest..

The prosecution is seeking to call in to question the cause of floyd's death.

What i am going to allow is a portion of the videotape of the one officer from the time he approaches the car until mr. floyd is out of the car and handcuffed and i again i apologize i don't have a timestamp, but it's very clear that there's a shot of the back of his shirt he's wearing a black shirt.

At that point he has been handcuffed..

Another key piece of evidence?

"* poin possible cause of death will also be part of chauvin's trial.

The pills that are in the crack of the seat would also there's a photograph of that that would be admissible.

Also as part of that scenario and then the blood pressure and mr floyd statements regarding that were made for purpose of chauvin so just to be clear the judge today handed the defense a victory by ruling that the jury can hear evidence from floyd's 2019 arrest.

That evidence, though, will be limited to that pertaining to the cause of his death in 2020.

The judge acknowledged there are several similarities between the two encounters, including that floyd swallowed drugs after police confronted him.

The defense is clearly very focused on floyd's swallowing of drugs last may.

Getting back to the defense request for a delay.

The judge said he thought a delay would do nothing to stem the problem