Chauvin Trial Update: Judge Peter Cahill Makes Several Key Rulings

Judge Cahill denies the motion to move and delay the trial with only two seats left to fill in the jury of the Derek Chauvin trial, reports Christiane Cordero.
(9:47).
WCCO 4 News At 9 - March 19, 2021.
Judge Cahill denies the motion to move and delay the trial with only two seats left to fill in the jury of the Derek Chauvin trial, reports Christiane Cordero.
(9:47).
WCCO 4 News At 9 - March 19, 2021.
Watch VideoThe tenth juror has been selected in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Juror number 89 is a cardiac nurse. She's a..