Man Injured After Morning Explosion

A man with life-threatening injuries is in the hospital and a mobile home is destroyed following an explosion this morning.

It happened at a home in bloomfield township in southwest fillmore county..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe was at the scene and brings us the latest from the it may be hard to believe but this pile of twisted metal and ashes was a mobile home.

The fillmore county sheriff's office received a report of an explosion around 6:30 this morning.

When they arrived on scene they found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Sheriff john de?

"*george says no?

"*one appeared to be inside the home at the time of the explosion..

However a man was found on the property some distance away with what appeared to be self?

"*inflicted injuries.

Life?

"*saving efforts were administered and he was taken to st.

Mary's hospital in mayo one..

The minnesota state fire marshall responded to the scene to assist with the fire investigation.

The spring valley fire department does say the mobile home is a total loss.

In filmore county jessica bringe kimt news 3.

There is currently no update on the man's condition..

The sheriff's office says nobody else is believed to be involved in the