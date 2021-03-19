barr reeve culture of winning

Hello and welcome back.

Tomorrow both the barr-reeve vikings and the parke heritage wolves will look to claim semi-state titles down at the hatchet house and punch their ticket to the class 1a and 2a state final games.

The final four is nothing new to the barr-reeve vikings.

Barr-reeve already has six semi-state championships to their name as they enter saturday's contest against indy tindley.

For the top ranked vikings, the success starts at home in the youth programs as coaches instill the barr-reeve work ethic and formula for success at a young age.

<i mean, alex kneep, albert kavanaugh.

Those guys have those guys in the gym nine months out of the year.

And so, when those guys come up through the grades, they're not all use to winning, they're use to doing things the right way and that makes my job a lot