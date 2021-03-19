Pandemic Challenges At Nuclear Plant

After a year of increasing demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant has made a variety of changes to keep with the times.

Matthew rasmussen, site vice president for browns berry nuclear power plant 4:03:55 the reason we're such an economic engine is because we support low cost and reliable power.

That's what brings jobs in to the tennessee valley.

Despite pandemic challenges, operations at browns ferry have continued.

One thousand four hundred full time employee's work here.

That number grew last month to three thousand during their re- feuling outage.

4:00:55 rasmussen our outages take 25 days.this one will last 42 days because of all the extra work that we're doing.

- extra work to upgrade three turbines in the unit two reactor.which haven't been replaced since the plant was built in 1973.

This will produce more low cost power for customers.

Rasmussen 3:58:25 we're very proud of how they've responded during covid matthew rasmussen with browns berry nuclear power plant says employees are following all policy changes during the covid pandemic.

Rasmussen we do have quiet a few of our employees working remotely so we're very blessed we have that opportunity for many of our employees essential employees still work on site and all contract employees are tested for covid before they are allowed inside the plant.

Standup when you walk into any building at brown's ferry , you're temperature is checked.

Masking and social distancing are required and the pandemic hasn't slowed down hiring - seth brooks, shift operations superintendent we're getting ready to hire a new class of operators.so will be opening up that recruitment to the general public.

- the plant has faced coronavirus challenges head on, while hiring more employees and serving the tennessee valley.

Olivia schueller waay 31 news.