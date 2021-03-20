WEB EXTRA: President Biden Speaks Out Against Hate Toward Asian Americans

President Biden visited Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (3/19) and met with Asian American leaders to talk about the shooting from earlier in the week.
The president said, "We’re learning again what we’ve always known: words have consequences."
President Biden visited Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (3/19) and met with Asian American leaders to talk about the shooting from earlier in the week.
The president said, "We’re learning again what we’ve always known: words have consequences."
CNN’s Amara Walker got emotional following President Joe Biden’s remarks supporting the Asian American community in the wake of..
President highlights increase in discrimination on trip to Atlanta in wake of shootings