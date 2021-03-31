WEB EXTRA: President Biden Issues Proclamation On Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation recognizing March 31, 2021 as Transgender Day of Visibility.
He tweeted, "I’m calling on every American to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans."
