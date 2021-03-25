WEB EXTRA: President Biden Says He Plans To Run For Re-election In 2024

President Biden said he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
Mr. Biden was responding to a question from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes during his first formal news conference as president Thursday (3/25).
President Biden said he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
Mr. Biden was responding to a question from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes during his first formal news conference as president Thursday (3/25).
President Biden said the conditions at a Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas are "totally unacceptable."..
President Biden expressed his condolences and grief for the victims and survivors of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday..