Paul Stanley Releases New Full Length Album with His R&B Group "Soul Station"

For the better part of the last 40+ years you've known Paul Stanley as frontman of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock gods, KISS.

Most of the world knows him as Star Child, strutting on stage in full on face makeup, platform boots and spandex to adoring crowds in sold out arenas across the globe.

Over the last five years though he's been putting his passion project to work with a different musical group with a whole new (or rather old as in classic) sound Paul Stanley's Soul Station, a 15-piece ensemble replete with strings, a vibrant horn section and lush back up harmonies recreating the classic R&B sounds of the Temptations, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, The Spinners, The Delfonics and more.