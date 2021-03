She was one of the first public victims of an anti-Asian assault during Covid-19. One year later, she speaks out.

In the midst of a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, activist and community leaders are reflecting as they come together to create healing and safe spaces for the AAPI community and their allies to stand in solidarity.

We speak to Tanny Jiraprapasuke, whose hate incident on the subway in early 2020 went viral, and Theo Henderson, a Black Angeleno whose ties to Chinatown and the Asian community run deep.

CNN’s Kyung Lah reports.