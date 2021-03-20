Burglary led to chase, shooting

Has been claimed.

New this evening -- we're learning more about a chase in tennessee that ended with the suspect being shot by a lincoln county sheriff's deputy.

Our team has been doing some digging.

We learned that this story starts here in huntsville as a burglary.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith spoke with the burglary victim and learned the story involves at least ten different law enforcement agencies -- five counties and one fairly common item that helped tie it all together.

Jhonatan garcia-lopez was having a typical afternoon on tuesday -- when something most unusual happened.

Jhonatan garcia-lopez, burglary victim me and my partner were getting off of work.

We were on parkway when i got the security camera, the alarm has been triggered.

Will robinson-smith he opened up the live feed on his security system and saw the back door was open.

At that point, he went to the camera feed, started looking back through the video and saw that something was really wrong.

It snapped five pictures and in one of them, it's the guy running through the back with my drone and my macbook.

So, at that point, the alarm folks gave me a call and told me that the alarm had been triggered and if it had been false or if there was a real break in.

And i told them yeah, send the cops.

Send the cops right over.

Somebody broke into my house.

But it wasn't just the drone and his laptop that were gone.

After looking through more video -- he saw that his 2015 gmc sierra 2500 pickup truck was also stolen.

Once garcia-lopez got home -- minutes after the suspect left -- he started looking to see if anything else was missing.

And in an odd twist of fate -- the man later identified as jaylen jordan -- also took a crucial item -- garcia-lopez's apple watch.

That apple watch has got its own line, at&t line.

I can track it.

And surely enough, that's how i found out he was in athens at that moment.

And i just ran out to my bro and was like, 'let's go!

Let's go!

Let's go!

He's in athens.'

They alerted athens police about where the truck was at that point and the pursuit began.

Dashcam video from the limestone county sheriff's office shows the chase as it wound through neighborhoods and county roads and eventually onto i-65 heading north -- garcia-lopez and his brother-in-law close behind.

Watching the video was just... like in a movie.

You don't think it's happening to you.

Map garcia-lopez says he followed multiple tennessee law enforcement agencies once they took over the pursuit.

He continued tracking his apple watch as it wove its way through giles county -- into maury county and then into marshall county.

Somewhere in marshall county -- jordan was able to shake law enforcement -- ditch the now fuel-empty truck and take a utility task vehicle.

The tennesee bureau of investigation says when they found him again -- in marshall county -- the chase went down into lincoln county where he crashed the utv -- drew a gun -- and was shot by a lincoln county deputy.

Garcia-lopez believes that's the same weapon that appears to be in his hands during the original break-in.

He shudders to think what may could've happened if his pregnant wife was home when the man believed to be jordan broke in.

That was my biggest fear: that he was armed.

My wife could've... anything could've happened.

Garcia-lopez was able to get all of his possessions back -- including the truck that was banged up during the pursuit.

Now -- he hopes that others can learn from what happened to him and encourages you to help watch out for your neighbors -- and try to notice if something unusual is happening nearby -- so it can be reported.

Reporting in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.?

Right now -- jordan is being held in the maury county jail without bond.

He's expected to face charges in multiple jurisdictions -- both in alabama and in tennessee.

Officials say his next court date is set for march 31 in maury county.