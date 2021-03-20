Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 3 - part 3

This week's top play nominees (which you can vote for on Twitter @KDRVSports) and a look to next week's big games.

E back to the friday night blitz on newswatch 12."

Cam welcome back into the friday night blitz.

Time for the big finish here.

We did the highlights.

We showed you the scores.

We did the play of the week winner.

Now its timet nominate some new plays.

Josh high scoring weekends always make it tough on us to pick just 3 or 4.

This week, sometimes players made multiple plays and we had to pick just one.

Cam we will show you the plays.

We will put a poll on twitter tonight where you can watch them again.

Make sure to vote and the winner will be shown next week.

Cam we will start with trevor jaasko.

Receiver for crater playing both ways.

He gets an interception one end, and then just about four plays later, he comes down with the touchdown after going through the north defense like some bowling pins.

The dude abides.

Josh st.

Mary's threatening to score... but the pass is tipped in the air and jo'moria beasley goes up and gets the tip drill.

Steals a crusader scoring chance away from them.

Watch it again.

Hand-eye coordination... on point.

Cam nominee number three carson joe from south medford.

This man ran like a panther over though in the jungle at spiegelberg.

174 yards on the night.

That is off 19 carries.

A full body of work.

Carson joe is nominated for his monster game.

Josh back to saint mary's-brookings harbor... eli haynes rolling to his left... down field and jonah hadley.

The senior.

Contorts his body in the air and makes the catch as he's going to the ground.

Getting some love from beau aldrich for his work.

Great plays-- don't forget to vote for those on twitter at k-d-r-v sports.

More big games next week-- let's take a look at who we got coming to southern oregon.

North medford has shown some fire this year and they'll have a big test next week.

Roseburg is coming to spiegelberg to play the black tornado.

Another big 6-a match-up, south medford and grants pass will meet in grants pass.

Both teams on a roll recently-- should be a good one as they two teams have plenty of history.

Then the 5-a schools meet.

Crater and eagle point coming off losses to 6-a schools so they'll be hungry for a win next week.

The crater offense is potent and the eagles will look to bounce back on their senior night.

Then saint mary's will host sutherlin at u-s cellular.

The crusaders coming off their first win of 2021 tonight.

Sutherlin played brookings- harbor close last week so it should be a pretty good match up at wheeler field next friday.

Thanks for joining us for the friday night blitz.

Cameron got through the show without making any side bets that would keep him off air so you