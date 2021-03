Saudi men can't marry Pakistanis, Bangladeshis & 2 others | Oneindia News

Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, a report in Saudi media said.

The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and so stricter formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners.

