Japan: Strong earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Tohoku region

A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Japan's northeast region on Saturday, March 20 at around 6:09 p.m.
At least one local report talks of a meter-high tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi.
The tremor was also felt in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Video shows a swinging set of lights filmed in Ginza in the capital.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit northeast region, including Miyagi and Fukushima on Saturday, February 13 at around 23:08 p.m.,..