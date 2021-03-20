Skip to main content
Japan: Strong earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Tohoku region

A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Japan's northeast region on Saturday, March 20 at around 6:09 p.m.

At least one local report talks of a meter-high tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi.

The tremor was also felt in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Video shows a swinging set of lights filmed in Ginza in the capital.

