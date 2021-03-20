Japan quake throws items off supermarket shelves but tsunami warning CANCELLED

Footage from a supermarket in Yokohama shows items being thrown from the shelves as the tremors were felt.

An earthquake hit Japan today (Match 20) sparking tsunami warnings and shaking buildings.

The magnitude 7 quake struck near the east coast of Honshu at 6:09pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents in the capital felt the tremors shake their building amid fears that a tsunami could follow.

The tsunami warning has since been cancelled.