Japan quake throws items off supermarket shelves but tsunami warning CANCELLED

An earthquake hit Japan today (Match 20) sparking tsunami warnings and shaking buildings.
Footage from a supermarket in Yokohama shows items being thrown from the shelves as the tremors were felt.
The magnitude 7 quake struck near the east coast of Honshu at 6:09pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Residents in the capital felt the tremors shake their building amid fears that a tsunami could follow.
The tsunami warning has since been cancelled.