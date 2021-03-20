The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 - Featurette - Time (Sam and Bucky)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 - Featurette - Time (Sam and Bucky) - For Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, their plan might be no plan—but it’s the teamwork that makes this partnership really tick.

And with the tough timekeeping duo of Citizen Super Titanium™ Armor and its patented Eco-Drive technology (so you never need a battery), you could save the world too!

Watch this special look of the Marvel Studios’ Original Series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, streaming on Disney Plus beginning Friday, March 19.