Mumbai travel agents worried over possibility of another lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly

With surging COVID-19 cases and Maharashtra government indicating strong restrictions in the days ahead, a scenario of lockdown has got travel agents worried.

According to the travel agents they are not ready to face another lockdown as prior one has already made a large hole in their pockets.

The travel agents were hopeful after the vaccination drive and upcoming summer holidays but increasing COVID cases have increased their tension.

The travel, tourism industries were among the first sectors to be hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that while lockdown was an option to curb the spread, he still expected cooperation from the people in following pandemic norms.