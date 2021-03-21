Parke Heritage Semi-State

Feel like.

> up next, the parke heritage wolves looked to win their first semi-state title in just their program's third year.

1st qtr, anthony wood's shot is off the mark, but connor davis is there for the board and the put back.

Wolves lead by four.

Still in the 1st, parke heritage testing out their range as riley ferguson's three is cash money.

Wolves lead 11-6.

2nd qtr, wolves with some mometum as ferguson gets the steal and feeds davis for the easy lay in.

Parke heritage leads 21-17 at the break.

3rd qtr, parke heritage trying to pull away as christian johnson is left all alone for the three pointer, buckets.

Jump ahead to late in the 4th, colson montgomery brings his raiders back and ties things up at 34 with this two handed slam.

Parke heritage wastes no time responding as riley ferguson drills this three pointer to put the wolves back in front by three.

The wolves would go on to hit three of their final five free throws to close this game out and beat the raiders 40-36.

Parke heritage is moving on to the 2a state finals in just their third year of existence.

<every basketball player dreams of playing at bankers life at somepoint in their life and sometimes you can't get it.

I still need to just let this set in overnight and over these next two weeks and just get ready to play and i'm just so happy to be able to play.

I just can't describe how i feel right now.

It hasn't hit me yet that we're going to state, but i can't wait until it does and i'm just ready to celebrate.

This today is why the consolidation was able to be pulled off.

Because if you look up there, we're all one.

And these guys are all one and our kids in the building are all one and that's the remarkable thing about this.

That's why this happened this quick.

These two communities came together and we're one now and we're pretty tough to deal with.>