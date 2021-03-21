Mumbai Saga | No Rating Movie Review | John Abraham | Emraan Hashmi | Gulshan Grover | Mahesh Manjrekar

A quintessential action drama directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham as Amartya Rao and Emraan Hashmi as encounter specialist Vijay Savarkar, along with a stellar lineup of cast including Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and Samir Soni.

Inspired by true events, Mumbai Saga is set in the 90s, when Mumbai was Bombay -- the land of Bhaus and Bhais.

The film narrates the story of a common man, Amartya Rao (Abraham) who resorts to violence and turns into a menacing gangster who takes on the mafia, corrupt politicians, cops, and local goons, to safeguard his younger brother Arjun (Babbar), after Arjun is nearly killed by a gang.

Even though Mumbai Saga is more of a visual spectacle with all the action happening onscreen, the heavyweight dialogues are just as impressive.

Even if you don't like heavy-duty action flicks, watch this one as an experiment and you may just end up liking it.