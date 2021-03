'I'm baniya, trust me': Amit Shah on BJP Bengal manifesto; 'CAA on 1st day' vow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto or 'sankalp patra' (commitment document) for West Bengal on March 21.

The main highlights included implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, women's job quota, and monetary aid to farmers and fishermen.

Bengal will vote in 8 phases between March 27 and April 29.

Results will be declared on May 2.

