Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him) Documentary movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The Beatles said that Harry Nilsson was their favorite American musician.

Nilsson won two Grammys® and was the recipient of seventeen gold records, yet he is relatively unknown today.

Who is Harry Nilsson?, a wildly entertaining, star-studded documentary, tells the story of one of the most talented singer-songwriters in pop music history.

His hits includes the Grammy® winning "Everybody's Talkin'" and "Without You," as well as "Coconut" and "One (Is the Loneliest Number)." The film reveals to what extent his personal life was as complex and contradictory as his music, from his spirited relationship with John Lennon to his close bond with Ringo Starr.

Director John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs.

John Lennon) paints a detailed and revelatory portrait of an extraordinary artist featuring over fifty Nilsson recordings, as well as rare or never-before-seen film clips, home movies, photos from the Nilsson family album and interviews with those who knew him well.

As film reviewer Leonard Maltin noted, "Who is Harry Nilsson?

Is a vivid portrait of a gifted man... what a great reminder of his talent.

"