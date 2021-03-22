HotHouse Documentary Movie

HotHouse Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Israel detains over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners.

They are deemed "security prisoners" by the Israeli government, but, to many in the Palestinian world, they are viewed as leaders and martyrs for the crimes they have committed against innocent people.

While some of the prisoners have renounced violence in favor of peace, many others are as dedicated to their causes as the day they were incarcerated and are creating virtual terrorist training camps within the prison's walls in this candid and unflinching documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Shimon Dotan (The Settlers).