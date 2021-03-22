'Ravan, Duryodhan, Dushasan': Mamata tags BJP leaders villains from Hindu epics

Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP at a poll rally in Bengal.

The West Bengal CM said the BJP was a party of 'monsters and demons'.

“BJP party means Bharatiya Joghonno (disgusting) Party.

You’ll never see a party like this anywhere.

I have seen many prime ministers.

I was also a seven-time Lok Sabha MP.

But I have never seen such a cruel, authoritarian and dictatorial prime minister.

The BJP is the party of monsters and demons.

It is the party of Ravana, Duryodhana and Dushasana.

It is the party of unrest and terror,” said Banerjee.

Assembly Elections in WB will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

