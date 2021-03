Stellantis Spotlight March 19, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending March 19, 2021, include the Dodge Charger’s Gold Rush, three Stellantis vehicles honored by the Hispanic Motor Press, and Mopar and Dodge//SRT drivers get the NHRA drag race season off to a solid start.