Stellantis Spotlight March 26, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending March 26, 2021, include the Moab Easter JeepĀ® Safari concepts, a software update to deter Dodge Charger and Challenger theft, the "I'm A Ram" advertising campaign with Chris Stapleton, and the HEMIĀ® Shootout returns for a fourth season.