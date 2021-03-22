2021 Alpine A480 - Test Sessions on the Motorland circuit

Alpine has a great track record in endurance racing and is now taking on the challenge of entering the top category of the FIA WEC and the 24H of Le Mans 2021.

Like its commitment to Formula 1, this new project in endurance racing demonstrates the ambition of Alpine, a brand born from competition, for competition.

Approved by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile as the Alpine A480, the prototype is built on an Oreca chassis and powered by a 4.5-litre V8 supplied by Gibson Technology.

It is fitted with Michelin tyres, in accordance with the regulations of the Hypercar class.

The A480 will be driven by three experienced endurance drivers, Nicolas Lapierre, André Negrão, and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

The race team will be managed by Philippe Sinault, Team Principal, as has been the case since 2014 with numerous successes in the LMP2 class.