Virat Kohli-Josh Butler fight: What did Eoin Morgan say | Oneindia News

While speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, England White-captain Eoin Morgan has said that he is unaware of the reason for the Virat Kohli and Josh Butler fight.

Commenting on the heated moment between the Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and England Wicketkeeper batsman in the fifth and final t20 international against India, Eion morgan said he is not aware of the reason for the word spat.

