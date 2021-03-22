Trending: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly back together after rumors of their split appeared in the media.
Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared photos of him with JLo in the Dominican Republic where she is shooting a movie.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly back together after rumors of their split appeared in the media.
Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared photos of him with JLo in the Dominican Republic where she is shooting a movie.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving onward and upward after the break-up rumours, as they're seen packing on the PDA in..
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'are moving full speed ahead' with their wedding despite their rocky relationship, a source..