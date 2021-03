Police chief condemns 'unacceptable' violence in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable Andy Marsh condemns the violent clashes between protesters and police during a 'Kill The Bill' demonstration in Bristol on Sunday.

He said: "This wasn't about protests against the policing bill, this was simply an opportunity to engage in violence, criminal damage and disorder." Report by Alibhaiz.

