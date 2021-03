Erdogan fires central bank chief, Turkish lira plunges

Turkey’s lira is on track for its worst single day decline against the US dollar in nearly three years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired the head of the country’s central bank.

The currency tumbled as much as 15% to hit 8.39 per US dollar on March 22, nearing an all-time low.

CNN’s John Defterios reports.