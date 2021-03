Assam polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet party workers in Guwahati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Home Minister Amit Shah met party workers in Guwahati on March 22.

Party's National president JP Nadda, vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh attended the meeting.

Leaders met with the party workers to discuss the strategy ahead of Assam Assembly polls.

The assembly elections in the state of Assam will be held in three phases beginning from March 27.

Counting of votes and the announcement of result will be done on May 02.