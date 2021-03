Assam polls: JP Nadda unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

BJP national president JP Nadda released party's manifesto for Assam polls in Guwahati on March 23.

Union Agriculture Minister Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present.

Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases beginning from March 27.

Counting of votes and announcement of result will be done on May 02.