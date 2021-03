Education Minister hails ‘very good day for young people’ as more pupils return

The return of seven year groups of school children in Northern Ireland has been hailed as a “good day for our young people and their families” by the Stormont Education Minister.Primary pupils in P4 to P7 and secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14 resumed face-to-face education on Monday morning after three months of home learning during the coronavirus lockdown.