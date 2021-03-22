Pregnant woman ‘deeply traumatised’ by unprovoked attack. says Rabbi

Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE holds a press conference in Stoke Newington following a ‘violent and brutal’ attack on a pregnant Jewish woman.

The 20-year-old victim, who is around 28 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries following the assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

CCTV footage shared online but later deleted by Shomrim shows a man wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark trousers and white trainers and carrying a shopping trolley bag approaches the woman from behind.

He can be seen putting a pillowcase over her head before repeatedly punching her, then running away.

The Met said detectives are investigating the assault, which happened in Manor Road at around 6.30pm.