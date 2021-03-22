NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor Dead at 86

According to a statement released by the LA Lakers, Baylor died of natural causes.

He played 14 seasons with the Lakers, throughout the 1960s.

He was named Rookie of the Year for the 1958-1959 season and was an 11-time All-Star.

In 1962, he scored 61 points during a finals game against the Boston Celtics, securing his place in the NBA records book.

Elgin was THE superstar of his era [...] he was a man of great integrity [...] He will always be part of the Lakers legacy.

, Jeanie Buss, LA Lakers Owner, via ESPN.

Baylor coached for the New Orleans Jazz and was general manager of the LA Clippers from 1986 until 2009.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans, Elaine Baylor, Wife to Elgin Baylor, via ESPN