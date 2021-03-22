COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

As vaccine eligibility expanded to phase 1C, so did the number of sites in North Alabama, Alabama A&M's vaccination clinic the latest clinic having opened to the public on Monday afternoon.

People have definitely took advantage of this clinic here today ad lib about line i've been here since they opened at 4 p-m and the line was out the door when i got here and has stayed steady since.

You're looking at video of just how long this line was when i got here today.

The interim director of health and counseling services at the university told me it's been just as busy as they expected and they don't expect things to slow down anytime soon.

She says they're happy they were able to finally open the clinic up to the public....and people who received their vaccine today told me they're happy to have the option closer to home "they are excited that this opportunity is so close to them especially with people who have issues with transportation, or rely on others to get them to appointments, especially our elderly and our underserved populations, so we are happy to be that location for them to access.

"this is the only site that we've made appointments at and it was fairly easy."

Anybody looking to get a vaccine here at the clinic will need to be prepared to possibily wait in a long line the university also wants people to know that you have to have an appointment before showing up here.

They are not taking any walk-ins and unfortunately will have to turn you away.

