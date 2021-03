Lacie Hudson hasn't seen any money from the stimulu

Lacie Hudson hasn't seen any money from the stimulus.

Her parents still claim her as a dependent, so it's gone to them instead.

"As a student who works on campus, I'm just like, 'Okay, my hours are cut.

My hours are cut short.

I can't go to work.

It's nothing I can do,'" she said.

"But that stimulus check is something that people can depend on."