Ilion residents still looking for answers regarding fire department investigation

Ilion mayor Brian Lamica read a prepared statement on the issue during the scheduled village board meeting

Ilion had to do with the village fire department.

Residents came looking for answers, but walked away with more questions instead.

New tonight-- seating was limited due to covid 19 restrictions, but those who did come, came in support of the ilion fire department.

Many wearing red t- shirts that read i stand with ilion firefighters.

Ilion mayor brian lamica has stated that he would not comment on the ongoing investigation involving the department, but felt it was necessary to set the record straight following some statements that had been posted on social media.

We have no choice but to deal with the issues presented.

Contrary to the assertions on social and other media, our only focus is to provide a legally compliant workplace not just for a select few, but for our entire workforce.

If individuals are found to have acted contrary to law and/or village policy, they must be held accountable."

Following the mayors remarks, bonnie coffin, a resident there in support of the firefighters requested to speak about the issue during the public comment session but things got a little heated.

"i'm not asking about personel, i'm asking about procedure.

You're going against procedure.

I beg to differ.

This concludes this conversation.

I'd like to make a note, we're going to have to move on from this conversation.you're not going to let me speak?

She's on the agenda let her speak."

Following the exchange the mayor instructed the ilion police chief to remove any individuals if they continued to disrupt the proceedings.

New tonight.

Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a colorado